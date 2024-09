Tassi Bce: scossa Fed sveglierà Lagarde? I prossimi tagli: rispondono Panetta & Co.

We expect inflation to reach our 2% target by the end of next year, Vice-President Luis de Guindos tells @Expresso.

We will take a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach when deciding on any future rate cuts as we want to keep all of our options open

