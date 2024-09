Tassi Fed, il verdetto di Powell è di un taglio di 50 punti base. La reazione di Wall Street

The Federal Reserve cut rates by 50 bps.

The median projection has two more 25 bps rate cuts in 2024, for a total of 100 bps this year.

Fed governor Miki Bowman dissented in favor of a smaller 25 bps cut. It's the first dissent by a *governor* since 2005. pic.twitter.com/179oKyOHFi

— Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) September 18, 2024