Inflazione euro rallenta, ma c’è ‘ansia core’. Contro la Bce non solo l’Italia

#Eurozone #inflation fell more than expected in June as energy prices fell further & food price inflation eased, but Core CPI ticks higher. CPI slows to 5.5% YoY in June from 6.1% in May, its lowest rate since the start of last year, below expectations of 5.6%. BUT Eurozone core… pic.twitter.com/PWoLaOzqDp

— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) June 30, 2023