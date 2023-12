Tassi Bce, Lagarde snerva governo Meloni. Dai Pmi Francia l’appello più tagli

"ECB'S VILLEROY: EUROPE WILL BE SPARED FROM RECESSION, SAME APPLIES TO FRANCE "

Said 30 minutes before an abysmal PMI print from France at 43.7 for the Composite Index. France is already in a recession folks pic.twitter.com/Re0j7BY8XI

— AndreasStenoLarsen (@AndreasSteno) December 15, 2023