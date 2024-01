Treasury USA: secondo il re dei bond Gross sono sopravalutati

Taking a bow not only for regional bank recommendation 6 months ago but mtge REITs in December. I still like CPRI for a merger arb – target 57.

On the bond front UST 10 yr at 4% is overvalued while 10 year TIP at 1.80 is the better choice. If you need to buy bonds. I don’t.

— Bill Gross (@real_bill_gross) January 8, 2024