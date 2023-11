Inflazione euro: target Bce 2% più vicino, per trader anche tagli tassi

Euro area #inflation at 2.4% in November 2023, down from 2.9% in October. Components: food, alcohol & tobacco +6.9%, services +4.0%, other goods +2.9%, energy -11.5% – flash estimate https://t.co/gJq16Hfd4z pic.twitter.com/cb9fuBLgWj

